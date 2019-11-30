MP for Tanjong Karang Noh Omar – Apologise to women voters in Tanjong Karang and to all women everywhere on your disgusting and insulting use of profanities in the Dewan Rakyat 3 days ago

On Wednesday, in a war of words in the Dewan Rakyat, MP for Tanjong Karang spewed out expletives against Government MPs when he lost his cool while debating the Home Ministry’s committee stage of the 2020 Budget. His target was MP for Jelutong, RSN Rayer.

When he was confronted later by MP for Bukit Gelugor Ramkarpal Singh, he appeared quiet and timid and uttered that he was not aware that he had used such profanities.

He appeared unrepentant and recalcitrant in his behaviour and did not even make an attempt to apologise to the August House and to the members there. Instead he behaved like a spoilt child with a nasty, uncontrollable temper.

Noh Omar’s use of such expletives and profanities in the August House shows that he lacks decorum and the respect to the Speaker, fellow MPs and especially women MPs and fellow female Sargent in Arms or also known as ‘bentara’.

To make matters worse, other BN MPs were also in cahoots, yelling in support of Noh Omar’s use of such an explosive word that is so insulting to women, was used.

Tanjong Karang MP Noh Omar must apologise to all his women voters in his constituency and to women all over on his insulting use of profanities in the Dewan Rakyat.

I urge all women to stand together to urge Noh Omar to apologise now, especially in the 16 days of activism for the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

Kasthuri Patto DAP WANITA INTERNATIONAL SECRETARY, MEMBER OF THE PARLIAMENTARY SPECIAL SELECT COMMITTEE ON RIGHTS AND GENDER EQUALITY & MP FOR BATU KAWAN

Media statement by Kasthuri Patto in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, 30th November 2019