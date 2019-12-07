The confirmation by Attorney General Tommy Thomas that he did not sanction the appeal against the acquittal of Rafizi Ramli and that he would rescind the same on Monday is welcomed

However, it is most worrying that his said decision not to appeal was defied without his knowledge and shows, quite clearly, that there are forces working within the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) to discredit him.

Even if Tommy does not rescind the said appeal on Monday, the legality of the same is questionable as only the AG has the power at his discretion under Article 145(3) of the Federal Constitution to sanction the said appeal. This surely implies that if such an appeal is filed on his behalf by one of his deputies, it must nevertheless, be sanctioned by him.

As it is clear now that there was no such sanction, Rafizi’s defence team ought to take the necessary steps to strike out the said notice of appeal if Tommy does not withdraw it himself on Monday.

Such an act of defiance and sabotage must be seriously addressed and stern action must be taken against the culprit who filed the said notice of appeal without the approval of the AG, possibly with a view to his/her sacking.

The image of the AGC, being the guardian of justice in this country, must be jealously protected and I urge Tommy to take the necessary steps to do so in this particular instance forthwith.

Ramkarpal Singh CHAIRMAN, DAP NATIONAL LEGAL BUREAU & MP FOR BUKIT GELUGOR

Media statement by Ramkarpal Singh in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, 7th December 2019