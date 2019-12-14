Let TAR UC vote on its destiny like Brexit

Yesterday the world witnessed the momentous history made by the British people in the landslide victory of the pro-Brexit Conservative party. At the end, it was abundantly clear that the Britain’s destiny lies in their own hands.

Before the Brexit referendum, all the polls and conventional wisdom were Britain would reject Brexit because of the economic consideration. They were humiliatingly proven wrong.

TAR UC had been embroiled in protracted controversies. The government had asked for the university to be rid of unconstitutional dictate from a single political party. MCA responded by hysterically accusing the government of parable-like castration due to loss of access to a princely sum of RM 40million funding.

The real stakeholders, students and teaching staff, as well as the alumni who deeply care and concern about TAR UC had been side-lined. Many can only despair and suffer in silence, but afraid to speak up in fear of being punished. Some had publicly spoken up for TAR UC to be returned to its rightful place.

In the true spirit of a real democracy, when a difficult and irreconcilable difference of opinion arose, a vote is called for in the form of a secret ballot. The outcome will be respected by all parties concerned as the way to chart the plan ahead.

It is time, to call a vote to make the wishes of the stakeholders known. The Board of Trustees, as the custodians and not the owners, must respect the majority decision of the people.

The issues to be decided include

Separation of politics from education; Election of the members to the Board of Trustees.

If the majority choose MCA to retain control over TAR UC, they can elect appropriate individual MCA leaders. Government should then work together with the new board of Trustees without further questions. The election should be held every three years.

If the ballot decided for TAR UC to be rid of power-crazed political control, nobody with significant political background, connection or influence should be eligible for election to the Board.

It is time we move on from the acrimonious recrimination. The unheard voices of the students and the Chinese society mandate TAR UC to hold a ballot with respect to their wishes, as in UK.

Remain or Brexit for TAR UC? Let’s get it done.

Dr Ko Chung Sen SA FOR KEPAYANG

Media statement by Dr. Ko Chung Sen in Ipoh on Saturday, 14th December 2019