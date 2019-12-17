The PH government must focus on important national issues by listening more to the people and work harder, to achieve better living standards for Malaysians in the economy, education, employment and healthcare

At our final meeting this year on 16.12.2019, the DAP CEC resolves that the PH government must focus on important national issues by listening more to the people and work harder, to achieve better living standards for Malaysians in the economy, education, employment and healthcare.

Promises made must be kept to build trust amongst the rakyat to the government and successfully repel and reject those who use racist and religious extremism to divide the country. Further, the people must be able to see that power is exercised not to gain positions but for the benefit of the rakyat. For this reason the PH must fulfil its promises in the PH General Election Manifesto. PH must also govern from the centre to represent all Malaysians regardless of religion, race and geography.

DAP is concerned that there are some in Malaysia encouraged by the opposition, who think that they can rule the country from the extreme fringes. The country does not belong to only one race or one religion, and no Malaysian can live in isolation in their own community without interacting or co-operating with others. Upholding the national language does not mean that one cannot learn other languages. Similarly, the right to learn your own mother-tongue is not affected by the optional introduction of the source of our national language.

DAP condemns the racist and extremist religious politics of the opposition by targeting the non-Malays and non-Muslims to regain political power. Using a formula of hate and lies, has led to the opposition calling for the end of funding for vernacular schools with some even calling for it to be closed down; boycott non-Muslim products and businesses; bar non-Muslims from becoming Cabinet Ministers; dispossess Indians and Chinese the right to vote; show outright contempt for the religious practices of non-Muslims and spread vicious lies against non-Muslims that is justifiable just because they are non-Muslims.

The mainstream media controlled by BN and MCA have downplayed such dangerous, divisive and destructive remarks. DAP urges the authorities not to be complacent but to act decisively in the interests of national unity, racial and religious harmony.

Media statement by DAP Central Executive Committee in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, 17th December 2019