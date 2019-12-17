Small holders are exempted from palm oil windfall tax. Estates are charged only 3% for Peninsula Malaysia and 1.5% for Sabah and Sarawak and not 15% windfall tax

Oil palm smallholders are exempted from windfall tax and oil palm estates which are 100 acres and above are charged only 3.0% for Peninsula Malaysia and 1.5% for Sabah and Sarawak and not 15% windfall tax as are often wrongly reported in the news media.

Windfall tax is imposed when the CPO price breaches the RM2,500 per Metric Tonne mark.

Recent increase in CPO price has brought much relief and joy to smallholders and estate owners alike. The CPO price recently breached the RM2,900 mark compared to a low point of only RM1,700 in October last year (2018).

Oil palm land owners however, express reservation concerning windfall tax as the CPO price of RM2,500 which was considered a windfall price in 2008 (when windfall tax was first imposed) is no longer so today because the cost of production has more than doubled and the value of the Ringgit has fallen very significantly over the past decade.

Oil palm land owners have expressed the hope that windfall tax will not be imposed.

I express my gratitude to all parties especially the Minister of Primary Industry, Teresa Kok in their effort to the raise the palm oil price.

Ngeh Koo Ham PERAK LEGISLATIVE ASSEMBLY SPEAKER & MP FOR BERUAS

Media statement by Ngeh Koo Ham in Ipoh on Tuesday, 17th December 2019