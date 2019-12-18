If Najib wants Altantuya’s murder to be re-investigated, a meeting of the lawyers of the interested parties representing Najib, Altantuya’s family, detective Bala’s family, businessman Deepak, Attorney-General and others can be convened to consider how best this reinvestigation could be done

Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s counsel, Mohamad Shafee Abdullah has said that his client wants the police to reinvestigate the murder case of Altantuya Shariibuu.

I have asked Najib after the shocking sworn statement of the death row inmate and former commando Azilah Hadri whether he supports the re-opening of investigation into the Altantuya murder to establish its motive, something which the Najib premiership failed to do?

Najib has said many things after the shock statutory declaration but he has scrupulously steered clear of the subject whether he agrees with the reinvestigation of Altantuya’s murder.

If Najib wants Altantuya’s murder to be re-investigated, a meeting of the lawyers of the interested parties representing Najib, Altantuya’s family, detective P. Bala’s family, businessman J. Deepak, Attorney-General and others can be convened to consider how best this reinvestigation could be done.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, 18th December 2019