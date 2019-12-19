Does Najib’s sumpah laknat means that he disagrees with his counsel, Shafee Abdullah, and that Najib does not want the police to reinvestigate the murder case of Altantuya Shaariibuu?

Does former Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s sumpah laknat means that he disagrees with the statement by his counsel, Mohamad Shafee Abdullah, that he (Najib) wants the police to reinvestigate the murder case of Altantunya Shaariibuu and that he (Najib) positively does not want the police to reinvestigate the murder case?

Would Najib make a sumpah laknat to deny the latest allegation by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that he was a recipient of kickbacks from bonds raised by former Goldman Sachs executive Tim Leissner for 1MDB in the monstrous kleptocratic 1MDB scandal?

Najib’s sumpah laknat also raises the question as to how many detainees in the death row during the nine years he was Prime Minister from 2009 to 2018 he would personally have recommended should be commuted to pardon and release if they had taken a sumpah laknat of not being guilty of the crimes they were given the death penalty?

I had suggested yesterday that a meeting of the lawyers of the interested parties representing Najib, Altantuya’s family, detective P. Bala’s family, businessman J. Deepak, Attorney-General and others be convened to consider how best the reinvestigation into Altantuya’s murder could be done.

But this suggestion is only viable if there is no objection by anyone of the interested parties to the Altantuya murder case. I note the objection of the counsel of one of the interested parties, while Najib has yet to declare his position.

Be that as it may, the principles of the true rule of law and an really independent judiciary have made it imperative that the whole process of investigation, prosecution and trial for Altantuya’s murder in October 2006 should be reinvestigated as a result of Azila’s shocking sworn statement.

The Malaysian Bar has joined the call for fresh investigations on Azila’s statutory declaration.

May be all lawyer and justice-loving Malaysians should speak up to call for a re-investigation into the whole process of investigation, prosecution and trial of Altantuya’s murder.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Gelang Patah on Thursday, 19th December 2019