Najib has confirmed that the “laknat sumpah” route will only create a multiplicity of issues without making any contribution to the establishment of the truth as to the motive for the murder of Mongolian Altantuya Shaariibuu

In scrupulously steering away from the question as to whose sumpah laknat will prevail if convicted murderer Azilah Hadri is to take a sumpah laknat in Kajang Prison to reaffirm that his statutory declaration (SD) is correct and true while the former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak takes the sumpah laknat to deny Azilah’s allegations, Najib has confirmed that the “laknat sumpah” route will only create a multiplicity of issues without making any contribution to the establishment of the truth as to the motive for the murder of the Mongolian Altantunya

Shaariibuu.

With regard to the several irregularities reinforcing suspicion that there was a cover-up, such as the motive for the murder; why Najib’s former aide-de-camp was not called as a witness; why the prosecution did not appeal the acquittal of Najib’s close associate, Abdul Razak Baginda who was charged with abetting the murder; and the several most damning statutory declarations or video admissions by detective P. Bala, businessman J. Deepak and now from Azila from the death row, a full and transparent re-inquiry of the whole process of the investigation, prosecution and trial of the Altantuya murder is the only viable option.

Najib’s counsel, Mohammad Shafee Abdullah has said that Najib wants the police to reinvestigate the Altantuya murder case.

Can Najib confirm this and let the reinvestigation of the Altantuya murder to begin without any other drama.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Gelang Patah on Friday, 20th December 2019