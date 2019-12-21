No basis for the fear that the Chinese congress would lead to chaos if it is not anti-Malay or anti-Constitution

There is no basis for the fear that the Chinese Organisations Congress organised by Dong Jiao Zong on Dec. 28 would lead to chaos if it is not anti-Malay or anti-Constitution.

There are differences of opinion as to whether the optional introduction of three pages of Jawi in Std. IV of Chinese and Tamil primary schools would result in the change of character of Chinese and Tamil primary schools as everybody is agreed about the preservation of the character of Chinese and Tamil primary schools.

It is important that the differences of opinion in our society be resolved peacefully and amicably within the existing constitutional and government conditions and context, and efforts should be made to avoid any further inter-racial and inter-religious polarisation in plural Malaysia made easy by the rampage of fake news and hate speech which threaten the fabric of Malaysian society.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Gelang Patah on Saturday, 21st December 2019