MCA never question the source nor legality of RM16.5 Million funding from Najib, why question TARUC RM40 Million funding now? It’s reasonable, legal and proper for TARUC to accept government’s allocation

The MCA-controlled TARC Education Foundation (TARCEF) alleged that it has no knowledge about the sources, the legality, the purposes and the spending mechanism of the RM40 Million Government allocation, hence, TARUC and TARCEF refused to receive the funding.

MCA never question the source nor legality of the RM 16.5 Million that it received from former Prime Minister Najib Razak during the 2013 General Election. The funds received by MCA has now been confirmed to be illegally misappropriated from 1MDB, but MCA refused to return the funds to the government.

On the other hand, the RM 40 Million to TARCian Alumni Association’s Education Trust Fund (TAA-ETF) is from government allocation. It is legal, reasonable and proper for government to allocate funds to TARUC through TAA-ETF. MCA has no right to reject the allocation on behalf of the students and faculty members of TARUC.

The MCA’s understanding on separation of education and politics is superficial

MCA also has superficial understanding on the concept of “separation of education and politics”. MCA objected to the presence of the Ministers and MPs of ruling coalition in a press conference where the allocation was handed over to TAA-ETF. There is nothing wrong with the presence of the Ministers and MPs as they are lawmakers from the ruling parties. On the contrary, MCA has full control over TARCEF and the Board of Trustees, its intervention and influence over the administration of TARUC is a clear breach of the principle of “separation of education and politics”.

TARUC administration welcomes the allocation of RM 40 mil

Former President of TARUC and the Chairman of TARCian Alumni Association’s Education Trust Fund (TAA-ETF)，Datuk Tan Chik Heok has stated that TARUC administration welcomes the RM40 Million allocation to help the students. Tan added that the allocation is beneficial to the students and he will discuss with the administration of TARUC next Monday on the details of the allocation.

Nonetheless, the MCA-controlled (TARCEF) foundation objected to the allocation based on the bare allegation that the source of the allocation is doubtful. It is regrettable and disgusting that the MCA is ready to sacrifice the interest of the society, especially the poor Chinese students, for its own political agenda.

Chong Zhemin DAP PERAK PUBLICITY SECRETARY & SA FOR KERANJI

Media statement by Chong Zhemin in Kampar on Sunday, 22nd December 2019