Malaysians must celebrate diversity, competence, integrity, tolerance and harmony if we wish to uphold and defend the Federal Constitution

Malaysians must continue to celebrate diversity, competence, integrity, tolerance and harmony if we wish to uphold and defend the Federal Constitution. We celebrate too the freedom of religion amongst non-Muslims in a nation where Islam is the religion of the Federation.

Only when we are brave enough to defend these fundamental freedoms, then we can succeed in upholding and defend the Federal Constitution. As we greet all Christians Merry Christmas, we should reject extremists who wish to ban such greetings as being against the Malaysian spirit and contrary to all religious teachings of peace and goodwill to others and all humanity.

Malaysia has no place for those devoted to religious hostility, racial division and command economies and instead choose investment, promote private enterprise and talent diversity. Only economic growth can lead to cleaner air, safer food and medicine, better health care and schools, less corruption, higher purchasing power and greater income equality.

There is a need to rescue redeem and remake the economy from the corruption and financial excesses of the previous government involving huge sums of RM150 billion. Principles resolutely defended advances progress. Values stoutly protected promotes justice.

Just as Christmas promises salvation to Christians for all eternity, governments by man must also fulfil promises made. The Pakatan Harapan government must listen more and work harder to deliver promises made in the 2018 General Election Manifesto to make good the aspirations of a new Malaysia.

Merry Christmas!

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

2019 DAP Christmas Message by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, 24th December 2019