The confirmation by Attorney General Tommy Thomas that he is looking to reopen investigations into the murder of Altantuya Shaariibuu in 2006, particularly in relation to the question of who ordered the same is welcomed

The confirmation by Attorney General Tommy Thomas that he is looking to reopen investigations into the murder of Altantuya Shaariibuu in 2006, particularly in relation to the question of who ordered the same is welcomed.

I, however, note Inspector General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador’s statement that tens of individuals will be summoned to assist in the probe, presumably by taking statements from them although former Prime Minister Najib Tun Razak may only be asked to do so.

It is strange that Najib may only be summoned to assist in the said probe, particularly when he was named by one of the convicted murderers, Azilah Hadri as having given the order to kill Altantuya in an explosive Statutory Declaration which emerged last week.

It is elementary that Najib must be summoned to give his statement to assist in the said investigations. I cannot see how the truth or falsity of Azilah’s claims in his said SD can be verified without summoning Najib for the said purpose.

As the police will eventually submit the findings of their investigations to the AG, I urge the AG to ensure that a statement is taken from Najib by directing the same if the IGP fails to do so.

The AG was quoted by Malaysiakini as saying,

“Everybody knew that it just did not make sense for the two of them (the convicted murderers) to be solely culpable.

So we knew that the story was incomplete,”

It is obvious that the reopening of investigations into the murder of Altantuya would not be complete without summoning Najib and others named in the said SD to assist in the said investigations.

It is pertinent to note that the question of who ordered the murder of Altantuya was never resolved under the watch of two AGs before Tommy.

Furthermore, the motive of the said murder was never revealed during the trial in court which ended in the Federal Court in 2015.

I have said before that the mystery of who ordered the murder of Altantuya must be resolved and it would certainly be one of, if not the greatest, achievement of Tommy if this is accomplished during his tenure as AG.

Ramkarpal Singh CHAIRMAN, DAP NATIONAL LEGAL BUREAU & MP FOR BUKIT GELUGOR

Media statement by Ramkarpal Singh in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, 24th December 2019