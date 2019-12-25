Incendiary and irresponsible statements like the one issued by Gamis President Saifullah Baiduri or an ustaz claiming the Pakatan Harapan government is a communist government must not be given immunity and impunity if Malaysia is not going to be polarised to become ungovernable and destroyed by uncontrolled spread of lies, fake news and hate speech in the social media

Incendiary and irresponsible statements like the one issued by Gamis President Saifullah Baiduri must not be given immunity and impunity if Malaysia is not to be polarised to become ungovernable and destroyed by uncontrolled spread of lies, fake news and hate speech in the social media.

The authorities concerned must take firm and stern action against Saifullah for his incendiary and irresponsible statement that the bloody riots of May 13, 1969 may return as long as Dong Zong still exists.

Yesterday, there was a video on the social media of a speech allegedly by an ustaz who alleged that the Pakatan Harapan government has become a communist government and that communists have entered the Malaysian Cabinet and Government.

If Saifullah and the ustaz are given immunity and impunity to make such baseless, incendiary and irresponsible statements, promoting hate, distrust, bigotry and intolerance among Malaysians, Malaysia will never succeed as a united, democratic, progressive, prosperous and successful nation but will suffer the fate of a failed, backward, divided and broken country.

Lim Kit Siang MP for Iskandar Puteri

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, 25th December 2019