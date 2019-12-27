DAPSY stand on PDRM’s application for restriction order against Dong Zong Meeting

PDRM’s application to obtain a restriction order for a planned meeting by Dong Zong is a grave contravention of every Malaysian citizen’s constitutional right in accordance to article 10 (1):

every citizen has the right to freedom of speech and expression; all citizens have the right to assemble peaceably and without arms.

The federal government has been engaging with Dong Zong at several level and manners over the matter planned tomorrow. Whilst the PDRM has the right to take a view on policy and security risks, it should not take actions tantamount to curbing freedom of speech, especially when it is over a matter of public policy.

PDRM’s decision to apply for the restriction order sets a dangerous precedence for Malaysia Baru and is nothing short of an over reaction.

The police should be protecting Dong Zong’s right to assembly peacefully, just like the organisers of Kongres Maruah Melayu were protected. The right to differ between citizens is the backbone of any democracy.

Howard Lee Chuan How DAPSY NATIONAL CHIEF

Media statement by Howard Lee Chuan How in Ipoh on Friday, 27th December 2019