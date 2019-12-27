Delta Pride (M) Sdn Bhd financial statement shows that MCA leaders received director remuneration amounting to RM204,000. Call for Wee Ka Siong to come out from hiding, and not to play stupid to become dumb and dumber by not replying directly

TARUC student group TARANY has today make public the financial statement for Delta Pride (M) Sdn Bhd, a company wholly owned by MCA and revealed that MCA leaders received director remuneration amounting to RM204,000.00 for managing TARUC hostel. I urge MCA President Wee Ka Siong to reveal the total remuneration received by all past and present MCA leaders for the past 20 over years from Delta Pride (M) Sdn Bhd.

Despite the excuses given in the statement issued by the Delta Pride (M) Sdb Bhd, nobody can deny the fact that MCA did profit from the management of TARUC hostel. The accumulated profit (Retained earnings) is as high as RM11.42 Million and this is excluding the director remuneration received by MCA leaders for the past 20 over years.

Wee Ka Siong has previously boasted that MCA has never taken a single cent from TARUC and this has been proven to be a blatant lie. MCA which has full control over TARUC decided to outsource the hostel management contract to a MCA owned company is a serious conflict of interest.

I urge Wee Ka Siong to come out from hiding, and not to play stupid to become dumb and dumber by not replying directly. Instead Wee Ka Siong used Delta Pride (M) Sdn Bhd to issue a statement trying to shield himself and distract the public attention. This is the same tactic employed by Wee when he directed TARC Education Foundation which is fully controlled by MCA to issue a statement to reject the RM40 Million government allocation to TARUC.

Both Delta Pride (M) Sdn Bhd and TARUC Education Foundation are fully controlled by MCA and Wee Ka Siong should not hide behind these entities to confused the public. I urge Wee Ka Siong to face up and explain to the Chinese community bravely, especially the hawkers who have donated to TARUC fund-raising events and also the elderly who has donated their lifetime savings to TARUC – how can MCA outsource TARUC hostel management to a wholly owned MCA company and profit from TARUC?

Delta Pride (M) Sdn Bhd 2018 Financial Report

http://bit.ly/2EUTA0b

Chong Zhemin DAP PERAK PUBLICITY SECRETARY & SA FOR KERANJI

Media statement by Chong Zhemin in Ipoh on Friday, 27th December 2019