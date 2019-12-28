Police have now a greater responsibility to show they are even-handed and take action against those who had completely without cause threatened unrest over the closed-door Dong Zong meeting

The Police should not have banned the Dong Zong closed door meeting over the Jawi issue in Chinese and Tamil primary schools although the police were under intense pressure because of irresponsible and incendiary threats by extremist quarters.

Now the police have a great responsibility to show that they are even-handed and take action against those who had completely without cause threatened unrest over the closed-door Dong Zong meeting.

As I have said earlier, while Vision 2020 will not be achieved next year which would begin in four days’ time, let more and more Malaysians regardless of race, religion or region, try to be Banga Malaysians and resolve the crisis over the Jawi issue in a peaceful and consensual Malaysian manner.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Gelang Patah on Saturday, 28th December 2019