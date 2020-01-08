Health Ministry’s statement does not contradict my allegation that MCA has hijacked Kampar government hospital announced in 2012 to build UTAR private hospital in 2017

The Health Ministry’s statement yesterday that the RM150 Million announced by the then Health Minister Liow Tiong Lai in 2012 was never disbursed does not contradict my allegation that MCA has hijacked Kampar government hospital to build UTAR private hospital.

In fact, the Health Ministry’s statement proved that from 2012 to 2017, MCA has never seriously look for a suitable land to build a government hospital in Kampar. If the original land is not suitable, why can’t MCA look for an alternate land which is suitable?

After the change of government in 2018, The Pakatan Harapan government manage to identify a new suitable land in Kampung Changkat Baru within a short span of 3 months and revive the Kampar government hospital plan. This proved that MCA is not sincere to build a government hospital in Kampar.

In 2012, the then Health Minister Liow Tiong Lai has announced that BN will build a government hospital in Taman Kampar Putra, Kampar. However, after BN cancelled the project in 2016 due to unsuitable land condition, the then Deputy Health Minister Hilmi Yahya announced in 2017 that BN will cooperate with UTAR to build a private hospital to save cost.

In 2017, Mah Hang Soon, the former Perak Exco in charge of health portfolio has also stated in the Perak state assembly that the BN government cancelled the government hospital project after the health ministry was informed of the proposed non-profit private hospital by UTAR. This prove that BN government intend to use the allocation that was never disburse to cooperate with UTAR to build a private hospital.

BN announced their plan to build a government hospital in Kampar in 2012. UTAR only announced their intention to build a private hospital two years later in 2014. The fact that BN government cancelled the government hospital and cooperate with UTAR to build a private hospital substantiate my claim that MCA has hijacked Kampar Government Hospital to build a private hospital.

Kamparians were supposed to get a government hospital in Kampar under BN announcement in 2012. However the original government hospital was hijacked and substituted with a UTAR private hospital. All my statements are based on BN then Minister, Deputy Minister and Exco news report and statements and I stand by my allegation.

96 hours has passed since Mah Hang Soon issued the 48-hour ultimatum to me, MCA has issued another fresh 48 hours notice to me which is a joke. MCA should stop talking and take action. I am ready to prove the truth and reveal the truth in court so that the people can clearly understand the whole issue of Kampar Hospital.

Chong Zhemin DAP PERAK PUBLICITY SECRETARY & SA FOR KERANJI

Media statement by Chong Zhemin in Kampar on Wednesday, 8th January 2020