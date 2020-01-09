Najib Razak and Dzulkifli Ahmad should be immediately investigated for sabotaging the country

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) should be commended for their bravery in releasing the audio recordings which has exposed how Najib Razak conspired to cover up the 1MDB scandal.

I am particularly sickened by the actions of Dzulkifli Ahmad who has betrayed the integrity and sacred duty as a civil servant. He has failed to protect the interest of the nation and would rather be Najib’s lackey.

In his own words, Dzulkifli told Najib that “bila saya tengok, saya macam nak menangis… tapi itu tak ada masalah… dari segi legal side, kita oleh uruskan… Tan Sri Apandi boleh handle, saya boleh uruskan…”

It was clear from the audio recordings that he was a traitor for leaking information from the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) to Najib Razak, who was the suspect of the investigation. This is a serious criminal misconduct and actions must be taken against Dzulkifli immediately.

It is also clear that Najib Razak has rewarded Dzulkifli Ahmad by making him the MACC chief in August 2016. In doing so, Najib and Dzulkifli has damaged the credibility and ability of MACC to function as an effective anti-corruption body.

All of this has caused serious damages to the country. Our political institutions were badly weakened and people lost confidence towards the government.

Until today, we are still bearing the economic consequences from the 1MDB scandal. For 2020, the government has to set aside RM2.7bil to repay 1MDB debt obligations, and it will take the government another 20-30 years to fully repay the remaining 1MDB debt.

Therefore, Najib Razak and Dzulkifli Ahmad should be investigated and subsequently charged for sabotaging the country.

Khoo Poay Tiong MP FOR KOTA MELAKA

Media statement by Khoo Poay Tiong in Malacca on Thursday, 9th January 2020