Many public interest issues raised by the nine audio tapes released by MACC but among the biggest is that after a week, none of the protagonists whether Najib, Rosmah, Dzulkifly or Azeez had denied their veracity or claimed they are doctored or fake

Many public interest issues have been raised by the disclosure of the nine audio tapes released by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission but among the biggest is that after a week, none of the protagonists, whether former Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Najib Razak, his wife Datuk Seri Rosmah Mansor, former MACC Chief Commissioner, Tan Sri Dzulkifli Ahmad or Baling MP Datuk Seri Azeez Abdul Rahim had denied their veracity or claimed that they were doctored or fake tapes.

In fact, Najib had indirectly confirmed the authenticity of the tapes when he claimed that the infamous “Can I advise you something” audio tape wasn’t “Rosmah scolding me, it was a normal chat” between husband and wife or his ridiculous claim that the tapes on his conversation with the United Arab Emirates crown prince Mohammed Zayed Al Nahyan on July 22, 2016 to intervene for his stepson Riza Shahriz Abdul Aziz proved that he had not been lying about the 1MDB scandal.

The resolution of these many public interest issues raised by the disclosure of the nine audio tapes, including the shocking disclosure of a prime minister involved in the high crime of treason participating in an obstruction of justice, is one of the greatest challenges facing Malaysia in the new year.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Gelang Patah on Tuesday, 14th January 2020