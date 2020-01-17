Instructions from Dato Seri Anwar Ibrahim to commence a defamation suit against Muhammad Yusoff Rawther

This is to confirm that I had received instructions from Dato Seri Anwar Ibrahim a few days ago to commence a defamation suit against Muhammad Yusoff Rawther in respect of the contents of a Statutory Declaration made by him on 19.11.2019.

As the police investigations into the allegations in the said SD is now complete with the Solicitor General announcing recently that Anwar will not be charged as a result of such investigations, I will take the necessary steps to file the said defamation suit next week.

Ramkarpal Singh CHAIRMAN, DAP NATIONAL LEGAL BUREAU & MP FOR BUKIT GELUGOR

Media statement by Ramkarpal Singh in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, 17th January 2020