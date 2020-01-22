Let us move away from daily fixation and obsession with the transition of power

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has advised Pakatan Harapan leaders not to discuss the transition of power issue openly and to honour the consensus on the matter reached in January 2018.

Let us move away from the daily fixation and obsession with the transition of power and focus all our efforts on how to deliver our promises in the 2018 general election as 2020 is going to be a make-or-break year for Pakatan Harapan.

Undoubtedly, one of the most important Pakatan Harapan promises is the successful and amicable transition of power from the seventh Prime Minister Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad to the eighth Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The details of the transition of power should be left to the Pakatan Harapan Presidential Council although there no need to for a special meeting on the matter.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Gelang Patah on Wednesday, 22nd January 2020