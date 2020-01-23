­Moderation based on democracy, rule of law, performance and integrity is the way forward to a Malaysia that respects and protects the rakyat regardless of race, religion, geography and demography

­Moderation based on democracy, rule of law, performance and integrity is the way forward to a Malaysia that respects and protects the rakyat regardless of race, religion, geography and demography. Being moderate is neither appeasement nor confrontational. All must be willing to look at issues from a national, and not sectional, perspective in accordance with the Federal Constitution, democratic norms and basic human rights.

PH moderate framework rejects those trying to regain power they had earlier lost through corruption and economic mismanagement, by targeting non-Malays and non-Muslims.

The Chinese community should distance themselves from some Chinese personalities and institutions, who for selfish gain are willing to support those using a dangerous, divisive and destructive politics that,

opposes funding for vernacular schools with some even calling for it to be closed down;

boycott non-Muslim products and businesses;

bar non-Muslims from becoming Cabinet Ministers;

dispossess Indians and Chinese the right to vote;

show outright contempt for the religious celebrations and practices of non-Muslims; and

spread vicious lies against non-Muslims that is justifiable just because they are non-Muslims.

If these racists, religious extremists and chauvinists gain ascendancy in their respective communities, then everyone will be the loser, whether Malay or non-Malay, Muslim or non-Muslim. This is not just limited to losses from RM150 billion of financial scandals from the previous government but have also extended to state governments that are practically bankrupt and run incompetently. Despite not being able to afford to pay the salaries of the state civil servants and having to borrow from the Federal government to do so, there are state government leaders who can still reward themselves with expensive luxury vehicles (Mercedes Benz) and a special RM50,000 bonus.

With the de-escalation of the trade war between US and China, the Malaysian economy in 2020 will be better than 2019. With the reduction of RON95 from RM2.20 per liter to RM 2.08 per liter(helping to control the 2019 inflation rate at only 0.7%), the proposed 18% reduction in toll rates of private vehicles for PLUS highways from 1 February 2020, PH is delivering on its PH General Election promise. The solidarity and unity of PH component parties in nation-building and succession plan from Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, should provide continued political cohesiveness and stability.

Whatever our weaknesses, there is no doubt that PH has performed better than the previous government. Let us unite as one to focus on the economy and deliver on PH General Election promises that can reduce the cost of living of Malaysians! HAPPY NEW YEAR! GONG XI FA CAI!

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

DAP Year of the Metal Rat Chinese New Year Message by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, 23rd January 2020