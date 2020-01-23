Federal government is concern with the plight and issues faced by the poor in Sarawak and will continue allocations directly to the people through money saved from good governance and anti-corruption measures

Recently, the State Minister YB Fatimah made a statement that “Statistics do not lie” and that the Sarawak Government last year allocated RM 183, 989, 980 as welfare assistance for distribution by Welfare Department for those in need

However, what she is not telling the people is that 80% of that allocation or RM 146,320,080 is from the Federal Government and only 20% or RM 37,669,900 is from the State Government.

So for her to claim and take credit claiming that such allocations are purely from the State Government is untrue, and maybe an deliberate act to mislead the public.

This shows that the federal government is concern with the plight and issues faced by the poor in Sarawak and will continue allocations directly to the people through money saved from good governance and anti-corruption measures.

Dr. Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen MP FOR BANDAR KUCHING

Media statement by Dr. Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen in Kuching on Thursday, 23rd January 2020