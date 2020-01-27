It is now unnecessary to pursue the defamation suit against Mohammed Yusoff Rawther as the good name of Dato Seri Anwar Ibrahim has been cleared as a result of the SG’s decision

I had, the week before last, announced that I had received instructions from Dato Seri Anwar Ibrahim to file a defamation suit against Mohammed Yusoff Rawther in respect of various allegations made in a Statutory Declaration by Rawther dated 19.11.2019 (‘the said proposed defamation suit’).

I also note that Dato Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s aide, Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak has filed a defamation suit last Friday against Rawther in relation to Rawther having allegedly uttered defamatory words during a press conference on 4.12.2019.

Having considered the matter further, I have advised Dato Seri Anwar Ibrahim that since the Solicitor General has recently decided not to pursue any criminal proceedings in respect of Rawther’s said allegations against him in the said SD, after investigations into the same had completed due to, amongst others, “contradictions of material facts” surrounding his said allegations, it is now unnecessary to pursue the said proposed defamation suit as the good name of Dato Seri Anwar Ibrahim has been cleared as a result of the SG’s said decision.

Further, I am advised by Dato Seri Anwar Ibrahim that apart from clearing his name, he has no interest in monetary compensation which may be awarded as a result of the said proposed defamation suit.

As such, there is no longer any purpose in filing the said proposed defamation suit which would take a considerable amount of time and involve unnecessary costs.

In light of the above, I have advised Dato Seri Anwar Ibrahim that it is no longer necessary pursuing the said proposed defamation suit.

Ramkarpal Singh CHAIRMAN, DAP NATIONAL LEGAL BUREAU & MP FOR BUKIT GELUGOR

Media statement by Ramkarpal Singh in Kuala Lumpur on Monday, 27th January 2020