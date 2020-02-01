DAP demonisers should make up their mind – Is DAP communist, want to revive communism, Christian committed to set up a Christian state in Malaysia, Chinese chauvinist, anti-Islam, anti-Malay, anti-Indian, anti-Chinese, puppet-master of Mahathir, stooge of Mahathir – as it is impossible for DAP to play so many conflicting and contradictory roles

DAP demonisers should make up their mind – is DAP communist, want to revive communism, Christian committed to set up a Christian State in Malaysia, Chinese chauvinist, anti-Malay, anti-Indian, anti-Chinese, puppet-master of Mahathir, stooge of Mahathir – as it is impossible for DAP to play so many conflicting and contradictory roles.

In actual fact, the DAP is none of these, as it is a patriotic Malaysian political party upholding the Malaysian Constitution and the Rukunegara principles and fully committed to improving the socio-economic welfare of all Malaysians, regardless of race, religion or region and wants to see Malaysia succeed as a democratic, just, progressive and prosperous nation which can take its rightful place in the international community.

The latest demonization of DAP came from the former inspector-general of police (IGP) Tan Sri Musa Hassan who in a lecture at Universiti Teknologi Mara tried to poison the minds of the new generation of Malaysians by alleging that DAP of an agenda to rewrite history by reviving the communist ideology.

DAP is a political party with a 54-year history, and although DAP leaders had previously been detained under the Internal Security Act, neither the DAP nor any of the DAP leaders had ever been accused of being a communist or support of communist causes.

How then has Musa come out with a new-fangled agenda of reviving communism in Malaysia for the DAP?

Recently, both Malaysia had been awash with lies, fake news and hate speech. I am accused of being a communist and even a cousin of Chin Peng, the former Malayan Communist Party leader.

Is Musa saying that although he was the eighth Inspector-General of Police from 2006 to 2010, he is unaware of that such an allegation is completely baseless and a downright lie?

It is clear that Musa has not learnt from his blunder in June 2018 when he publicly displayed his naivete in sharing and believing an article from a satirical website, The Onion, which carried a fictional story of United States’ Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) “clearing” terrorist Osama Bin Laden of involvement in 9/11 attacks.

Instead of being a “poster boy” for lies, fake news and hate speech in Malaysia which is trying to destroy Malaysia by polarising the country along racial and religious lines, it would be more useful for Musa as the eighth IGP to enlighten Malaysians about the Altantuya Shaariibuu murder trial as it took place during his tenure.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, 1st February 2020