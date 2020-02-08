The 18% reduction in PLUS tolls for the North-South Highway and petrol prices below that of the previous government not only fulfils PH election manifesto but signifies PH’s commitment to deliver on our remaining promises

The 18% reduction in PLUS tolls for the North-South Highway and petrol prices below that of the previous government not only fulfils PH election promises but signifies PH’s commitment to deliver on our remaining promises. Many of these promises would have been implemented were it not for the previous financial scandals involving huge RM150 billion.

Last year, PH had abolished toll rates for motorcycle. PH had promised to progressively reduce toll rates for privately-owned vehicles and the 18% toll reduction for PLUS highways was the first toll reduction for PLUS in Malaysian history. The previous BN government had extended the toll concession by 20 years but did not retain nor reduce toll rates but instead chose to increase toll rates by 5% every 3 years instead. PH had not only reduced the toll rates by 18% but will maintain the same discounted toll rate for privately-owned vehicles, buses and taxis until 2058.

Similarly, PH reduced the price of petrol for RON 95 from RM2.20 per liter under the previous government to a new capped price of RM2.08 per liter. However, should the international price of oil fall below RM2.08 per liter, then the petrol price would be immediately reduced. This promise was delivered when the price of RON95 was reduced to RM2.04 per liter below the capped price of RM2.08 per liter. Similarly, diesel was reduced to RM2.08 per liter for the first time below the capped price of RM2.18 per liter.

Malaysians must remain united as one nation and one citizenry. Let us not be divided by those from the opposition, who wants to form a government dominated by one race or one religion to the exclusion of the non-Malays and non-Muslims. PH want to represent all Malaysians and protect the rights of all communities according to the guarantees provided for in our Federal Constitution.

That is why non-Malays and non-Muslims must distance themselves from certain leaders of their own community who work with these extremists and racists to the detriment of their own community for their selfish personal gain. We must adopt the moderate course of working together, learning together, growing together so that we can enjoy the fruits of our success together.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

2020 Joint Thaipusam and Chap Goh Meh Message by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, 8th February 2020