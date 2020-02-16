Parliament next month should not only be the most important in the 22-month Pakatan Harapan government, but also in the nation’s history, by implementing the most number of PH promises of a New Malaysia in the 14GE

The announcement by the PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man that PAS will move a “vote of confidence” motion in the Dewan Rakyat to support Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s premiership until the 15th General Election found unusual support from MCA and precipitated the country into a week of frenzy awash with plots, conspiracy theories and fake news of Statutory Declaratins by 138 MPs to torpedo the Pakantan Harapan Government in Putrajaya.

The climax of this political chicanery and psy-war to torpedo the Pakatan Harapan government was the explosive infographic by the MCA-owned newspaper trumpeting that 138 Members of Parliament had purportedly signed Statutory Declaration “for PM to stay the full term”, and a breakdown which political party the 138 MPs came from.

It was the most recent example of the unholy alliance between PAS and MCA to propagate conflicting lies to create an unprecedented scenario in Malaysia – where every ethnic community or religion was made to fear that it faced an existential threat from the other ethnic group or religion and where the DAP was painted as a political party performing the impossible tasks of being the greatest existential threat to Malay rights, position and future as well as that of Islam on the one hand while being the greatest existential threat to the rights, position and future of the Chinese and non-Malays in the country on the other.

All these foam and fluff should have been exposed by the statement by Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim last Thursday after his meeting with the Prime Minister and Mahathir’s statement in Langkawi the next day that Anwar had provided an accurate account of what transpired in their meeting.

But no, there was no let-up by the conspirators and plotters to torpedo the Pakatan Harapan government before the 15th General Election, for there are those who are still hoping that “something big” to torpedo the Pakatan Harapan government would take place before the Pakatan Harapan Presidential Council meeting next Friday on Feb. 21.

These Opposition conspirators and plotters to torpedo the Pakatan Harapan govememnt before the 15th General Election had misread the character and commitment of Pakatan Harapan leaders to reset nation-building policies to develop the talents of Malaysians and leverage on the four great civilisations which meet in confluence in Malaysia to develop the country into a world top-class nation, and end the trajectory of Malaysia as a kleptocratic, rogue and failed state.

The Pakatan Harapan government is not perfect.

We never expected to win the 14th General Election, and we had not expected the scale and depth of the problems the Najib administration had left behind, but we are committed to achieve a turnaround in all aspects of Malaysian life so that we can set about to achieve our objective of an united, harmonious, just, democratic, progressive and prosperous Malaysia which becomes a world top-class nation.

Parliament is meeting on March 9.

Let us make this parliamentary meeting the most important one, not only in the history of the 22-month Pakatan Harapan government but in the nation’s history, by implementing the most number of Pakatan Harapan promise of a New Malaysia in the 14th General Election.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Gelang Patah on Sunday, 16th February 2020