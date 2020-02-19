The “highest levels” of the former Malaysian Government who believed from “very early on that the MH 370 tragedy was a murder-suicide plot” must now speak up

The “highest levels” of the former Malaysian Government who believed from “very early on that the MH 370 tragedy was a murder-suicide plot must now speak up.

Both Malaysians and Australians must be shocked by the Australian Skynews announcement that former Australian Prime minister Tony Abbott has revealed Malaysian authorities believed the disappearance of flight MH370 was a case of pilot murder-suicide, as 50 Malaysians and six Australians, apart from 153 Chinese, seven Indonesians, four French, three Americans, two New Zealanders, two Canadians, two Iranians, two Ukrainians as well as from other nationalities were among the 239 persons who died in the air tragedy.

Abbott made the explosive comments in part one of Sky News documentary ‘MH370: The Untold Story’, which would be aired tonight.

“My understanding – my very clear understanding – from the very top levels of the Malaysian government is that from very, very early on here, they thought it was a murder-suicide by the pilot,” said Abbott who was Australian premier when the plane disappeared on March 8, 2014.

“I’m not going to say who said what to whom. But let me reiterate – I want to be absolutely crystal clear – it was understood at the highest levels that this was almost certainly murder-suicide by the pilot.

“A mass murder-suicide by the pilot,” said Abbott in a stunning claim.

The world would be waiting for the airing of the two-part investigation tonight and tomorrow night by Skynews as it reveals ground-breaking new details about the MH370 disappearance, which vanished from the radar screen while on its way from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing with 239 people on board, and which had continued to baffle aviation experts, family members, friends and people from all over the world.

It would appear an international commission of inquiry into the MH 370 disappearance would be necessary as a result of Abbot’s revelations.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Gelang Patah on Wednesday, 19th February 2020