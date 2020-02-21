Attorney-General’s decision to discontinue proceedings against the 12 persons on LTTE links most welcome

The decision of the Attorney-General Tommy Thomas to discontinue prosecution proceedings against the twelve persons for alleged links to the Liberation Tigers of Eelam (LTTE) with immediate effect is most welcome.

I look forward to the release of Negri Sembilan State Assemblyman for Seremban Jaya P. Gunasekaran, Malacca State Exco and State Assemblyman for Gadek G. Saminathan and other DAP members among the twelve as free men.

While welcoming the release of the Gunasekaran, Saminathan and others, DAP reiterates its condemnation of terrorism in any form and reaffirms it commitment to effect political change through peaceful, non-violent and democratic means and to eschew any resort to any violence or any form of terrorism.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Gelang Patah on Friday, 21st February 2020