Pakatan Harapan is worth saving as no other political grouping in Malaysia is committed to restore Tunku Abdul Rahman’s vision of a Malaysia as “a beacon of light in a difficult and distracted world”

After the acquittal of P. Gunasekaran, DAP Negri Sembilan State Assemblyman for Seremban Jaya yesterday, I am here today for the acquittal of G. Saminathan, DAP Malacca State Exco and State Assemblyman for Gadek as well as the acquittal of ten others on charges of LTTE-related terrorism offences.

Saminathan, Gunasekeran and the ten others and their families and loved ones had suffered grievously in the past 20 weeks for they are innocent of the LTTE- related terrorism charges, in particular of wanting to revive the LTTE when it had been defunct close to a decade.

The extraordinary political developments in the last two days to topple the Pakatan Harapan government and to get the DAP out of the Federal Government in Putrajaya and the cases of the 12 persons, including Saminathan and Gunasekeran and their incarceration for close to 20 weeks for LTTE-related terrorism charges when they were innocent, raises the question whether the Pakatan Harapan is worthwhile and should be saved!

I would answer in the positive – that Pakatan Harapan is worth saving as no other political grouping in Malaysia is committed to restore Tunku Abdul Rahman’s vision of a Malaysia as “a beacon of light in a difficult and distracted world”

I do not agree with all the things done in the name of the Pakatan Harapan Government in the past 20 months, but as I said to DAP leaders yesterday, so long as DAP leaders remain true, loyal and steadfast to their principles and objectives to make Malaysia a great nation, and do not go against their conscience, they must be prepared to be unpopular and even misunderstood.

But I believe that the Pakatan Harapan coalition is worth saving, and all efforts should be made by Malaysians to defeat the attempts by irresponsible political opportunists to topple the Pakatan Harapan Government, because the alternative to the Malaysian Dream that we are trying to achieve of the country becoming a Tiger Economy and a world top-class nation is a Malaysian Nightmare of the reversion to a global kleptocracy, a failed and rogue state, and even worse, the advent of a kakistocracy where the worst, the most unscrupulous and the most unprincipled elements of society occupy the high offices of state in the nation.

The following is the clarion call of the Pakatan Harapan as contained in the Buku Harapan – the Pakatan Harapan’s 14th General Election Manifesto:

“Pakatan Harapan is determined to bring back the glory that we once enjoyed.

“Pakatan Harapan is determined to reclaim the pride of all Malaysians that has been sold and bartered away by UMNO and Barisan Nasional.

“Pakatan Harapan is determined to bring Malaysia to a new vision and then drive it back to a stage where we are once again the envy of the world.”

This was Pakatan Harapan promise in the 14th General Election:

“Our promises are for the 99 percent, and not just for the 1 percent cronies of UMNO and Barisan Nasional.

“We promise hope for all citizens, regardless of race and religion.

“We will stop the rot in key national institutions and we will return the rule of law by ensuring the independence and integrity of important government agencies.

“We will cleanse Malaysia from corruption, malfeasance and kleptocracy, and at the same time drive a sustainable economic growth so that the benefits can be shared by all, not just by a few people in power.

“We offer leaders who are clean and committed to cleaning up this country from the rot, and leaders who are committed to helping people of all backgrounds.

“Our vision is a nation where the citizens are united in championing the fate of the Pribumi and all Malaysian citizens, so that the development and growth can be enjoyed by all in a fair and equitable manner, not monopolised by those who are only interested in enriching themselves.

“It is time for Pakatan Harapan and for all of us to reclaim this nation’s honour, rebuild this nation, and fulfil our potentials.”

Pakatan Harapan Government is not perfect, but we are set in this direction of a New Malaysia, and no other political group has made a similar commitment to continue in this direction in Malaysian nation-building.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media comment by Lim Kit Siang at the Duta Court Complex after the acquittal of G. Saminathan, Malacca State Exco and State Assemblyman for Gadek, and nine others charged with LTTE-related terrorism offences on Tuesday, 25th February 2020 at 10.30 a.m.