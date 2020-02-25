The economic stimulus package will go ahead on a date to be announced by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in his capacity as the Interim Prime Minister

I had met up with Malaysian Interim Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad this morning in his office to discuss political developments. Amongst the issues that happened to be discussed was the economic stimulus package that was planned to be announced by Tun Dr Mahathir on 27th February 2020 to react to the adverse global economic impact to Malaysia caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Finance Ministry and I had finalised the economic stimulus package on Sunday, 23 February (on my last full day as Finance Minister) to be presented to Tun for his approval on 24 February 2020. However Tun had submitted his resignation on 24 February.

Tun Dr Mahathir indicated that the economic stimulus package will go ahead on a date to be announced by him in his capacity as the Interim Prime Minister.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, 25th February 2020