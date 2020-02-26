However hard, uphill and even daunting the road, the only way for Malaysia to reclaim the nation’s honour, rebuild and fulfil its potentials is the Pakatan Harapan agenda for a New Malaysia

The question uppermost in the minds of Malaysians in the past three days is whether Malaysia will regain new infamy, ignominy and iniquity as a democracy where the people’s mandate could be hijacked and perverted by a back-door government to allow a reversion to the trajectory of a failed, rogue and kleptocratic state and worse, become a kakistocracy where the worst elements who practice dishonesty, perfidy and corruption occupy high positions in government.

As stated by the Pakatan Harapan 14th General Election manifesto, since Bapa Malaysia Tunku Abdul Rahman proclaimed “Merdeka” on 31st August 1957, “our nation has been very lucky to have a multi-racial and multi-religious population who co-existed and live in peace and prosperity”.

The Manifesto continued:

“It is with that realisation that the late Tunku read out the Proclamation of Independence that said this nation ‘shall be forever a sovereign democratic and independent State founded upon the principles of liberty and justice and ever seeking the welfare and happiness of its people and the maintenance of a just peace among all nations.’

”Guided by the desire to ensure liberty, justice, harmony, and peace, our country has been administered by a succession of leaders who had always put the country first.

“Since the time when we were fighting for our independence led by the religious scholars, the nationalists, and then continued by the administrations of AlMarhum Tunku Abdul Rahman, Tun Abdul Razak, Tun Hussein Onn, and Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, the vision of this country has always been to become a developed, independent and respected nation.

“Now, at a time when our country is facing with a corruption, malfeasance and kleptocratic crisis like never before, Pakatan Harapan is stepping forward to offer ourselves to save this country and return it to the correct path.

“Pakatan Harapan is determined to bring back the glory that we once enjoyed.

Pakatan Harapan is determined to reclaim the pride of all Malaysians that has been sold and bartered away by UMNO and Barisan Nasional.”

We must remain true to this pledge to fulfil the Pakatan Harapan agenda to reset nation-building policies for Malaysia to return to the founding principles of the Malaysian constitution to ensure unity, justice, freedom, excellence and integrity in Malaysia where there is the separation of powers, the rule of law, public integrity and respect for human rights, a Malaysia that is inclusive, moderate and respected globally.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, 26th February 2020