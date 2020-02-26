Backdoor government plot destroying democracy and economy

In order to seize power, UMNO, PAS and MCA unscrupulously conspired with PKR’s traitor Azmin Ali to form a backdoor government that embraces extreme uniculturalism. Such a plot had almost plunge Malaysia into a bottomless abyss.

When the plot of UMNO and PAS was foiled, they hypocritically retracted their support for Tun Mahathir and called for a dissolution of Parliament to have fresh elections. This series of actions is completely ridiculous as the whole farce of “February Coup d’etat” started with the scheme plotted by Azmin, BN and PAS.

In other words, the originators are exactly these above-mentioned unscrupulous politicians. Imagine whenever a party is dissatisfied after losing the election, there will be a plot to seize power and, once the plot is foiled, the relevant entities will call for Parliament to be dissolved to have fresh elections. If that is acceptable, when will political turmoil ever end?

When PH has been working hard day and night to draft an economic stimulus plan to offset the negative impact brought about by the Covid-19 outbreak, UMNO, PAS, MCA, MIC and a number of traitors led by Azmin focused entirely on plotting to form an anti-democratic backdoor government. Such an act undermined severely PH efforts to improve the wellbeing of rakyat and the economy. Therefore, sacrificing wellbeing of the society in exchange for personal interests is completely unforgivable.

To offset the impacts brought about by COvid-19 outbreak to our country’s economy, DAP and PH government have been tirelessly working on it. On the other hand, BN and PAS unfortunately did not commit themselves to lessening the burden of our country, and now even wanted to plunge Malaysia into an unfathomable abyss for the sake of personal interests. When the evil plot was foiled, they even shamelessly called for a dissolution of Parliament and pretended that they are the defenders of democracy.

Since the government was changed in May 9, PH government has been giving adequate freedom for the opposition, yet they have stubbornly capitalised on various extreme issues and betrayed the spirit of democracy and consensus of national unity.

I would like to remind these opposition parties that, by the time they manage to seize back power by feeding on the agenda of tearing apart unity and trust within the society, only ashes and ruins will be left in our country.

The rakyat must now be PH government’s strong backing in order to firmly reject the opposition that capitalises on racism and extreme religious politics so that PH can gradually fulfil its election promises.

It is my firm belief that our rational voters can distinguish between a coalition that is committed to delivering better services, policies and wellbeing to the rakyat, and parties that unscrupulously destroy democracy, economy and unity merely for the sake of seizing power.

Chiong Yoke Kong DAPSY DEPUTY CHAIRMAN & SA FOR TANAH RATA

Media statement by Chiong Yoke Kong in Cameron Highlands on Wednesday, 26th February 2020