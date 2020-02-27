The best way to establish a national unity government is to build on the foundation of Pakatan Harapan coalition

Although the idea of a national unity government is attractive and should be considered by all rational Malaysians, one thing is clear: No national unity government can be established on treachery, deceit, corruption, betrayal of the people’s mandate or by promoting national disunity.

It is foolish and short-sighted to purportedly establish a national unity government by destroying the Pakatan Harapan Government.

The ideal way to establish a national unity government is to build on the Pakatan Harapan coalition and convince other political parties and entities to come together in the larger interest of the nation to build a New Malaysia – based on the Pakatan Harapan mandate in the 14th General Election for a New Malaysia.

Or to use the words of the Chairman of Pakatan Harapan in the foreword to Buku Harapan dated 8th March 2018, policies and actions “to rebuild the nation and to fulfil the hope of the people”.

Two days ago, I had asked:

“Are Malaysians now suddenly to believe, for instance, that the 42 Barisan Nasional MPs (39 UMNO, 2 MCA and 1 MIC) and 18 PAS MPs now support Pakatan Harapan 14GE Manifesto and the arrest and trial of Najib and former top BN leaders – and if so, will they make such a declaration?”

The silence and failure to provide answer to this question is an eloquent statement by itself.

Nobody rejects the idea of a national unity government. The first task is to restore the Pakatan Harapan Government.

This is the immediate challenge for Malaysia.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, 27th February 2020