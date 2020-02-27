Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad refused to commit to fulfil and deliver the promises in the PH General Election Manifesto

PH is a governing coalition comprising PKR, Amanah DAP and Bersatu that won the mandate of the rakyat in the 2018 general elections based on the PH General Election Manifesto. The four parties may have different ideology and aspirations, but we make common ground and are bound by the General Election Manifesto agreed to by all.

Over the last 21 months, the PH government had worked hard to fulfil and deliver the manifesto promise progressively. Amongst them include the reduction in toll rates for the North South Highway by 18% for private vehicles with no toll hikes for the remainder of the concession period, the MySalam project offering monetary assistance ranging from RM4,000 to RM8,000 for those suffering from 45 critical illnesses, the abolition of the GST with SST and repaying GST refunds amounting to RM19.4 billion, the retention of our international credit ratings despite having to pay tens of billions for 1MDB, Tabung Haji and other related scandals, revival of major infrastructure projects following savings of over RM50 billion from renegotiation and rationalization of previous government projects, speeding up digitalisation through promoting e-wallets, creating 350,000 jobs for those unemployed who cannot get jobs through the RM6.5 billion [email protected] programme and many other initiatives.

The PH General Election Manifesto remained our guide to unite us and govern the nation under the leadership of PH Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahahtir Mohamad. At my meeting on 25 February 2020 in the Prime Minister’s Office, Tun refused to remain as PH Prime Minister and refused to commit to fulfil and deliver the PH General Election Manifesto.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, 27th February 2020