It is the height of irresponsibility to create a political crisis in Malaysia in the midst of a global coronavirus crisis.

The World Health Organsiation head Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus has warned that coronavirus outbreak has reached a “decisive point” and has “pandemic potential” as countries around the world battle to prevent the virus spreading further.

For a second day, more cases have been reported outside than inside China.

Iran and Italy have become major centres of infection, with people travelling from there spreading the virus further afield.

Several high-profile Iranian officials have become infected, the latest being Vice-President for Women and Family Affairs Masoumeh Ebtekar.

But in Malaysia, a political crisis had been created for a week by irresponsible political leaders to distract attention from the global coronavirus crisis.

The artificial political crisis must be resolved in the shortest time possible, and those responsible for creating the political crisis in the midst of an ongoing global coronavirus crisis must be condemned by all Malaysians.

The nation must not be held to ransom by irresponsible political leaders who are prepared to risk great damages to the country just to play their political games.

The time to work for the formation of a national unity government must start with the restoration of the Pakatan Harapan government, and the support of all for the Pakatan Harapan mandate for a New Malaysia to reset nation-building policies for Malaysia to return to the founding principles of the Malaysian Constitution and Rukunegara to ensure unity, justice, freedom, excellence and integrity in Malaysia, where there is separation of powers, the rule of law, public integrity and respect for human rights and to fulfil the five pillar-promises towards the building of a New Malaysia, viz:

Reduce the people’s burden;

Institutional and political reforms;

Spur sustainable and equitable economic growth;

Return Sabah and Sarawak to the status accorded in Malaysia Agreement 1963; and

Create a Malaysia that is inclusive, moderate and respected globally.

