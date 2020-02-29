Not a numbers game!

It’s really not just about the numbers. This is about choosing a Prime Minister who will ensure the people’s will is done.

It’s about a leader who will have the people’s interest at heart. And who would strive to change things for the better for all his citizens.

I admit that Pakatan Harapan wasn’t perfect. And yes, the reforms weren’t happening fast enough.

But there was progress and we were also learning to iron out sticking issues as we went along.

So maybe Muhyiddin Yassin has bigger numbers as I write this, but the support comes from politicians who were voted out by the people in 2018.

These are politicians who failed to get a mandate from the voters, who booted them out to put an end to corruption, money politics and abuse of power.

A few political parties sitting together to chalk up numbers doesn’t make it a government of the people, by the people, for the people.

Malaysians flew back from overseas, braved long hours in traffic, spent tons of money posting their votes from outside the country in a fervent desire to see Pakatan Harapan being elected to power.

Anwar Ibrahim is the face of Pakatan Harapan now. His administration will honour the election promises made to the people.

His government will work to implement the reform agenda. Anwar’s cabinet will be committed to change.

Muhyiddin’s rule has already shown cracks. Bersatu’s Supreme Council member, Kadir Jasin, says he wasn’t nominated by the Council.

Muhyiddin’s government will cosy up to corrupt politicians, just to hang on to power and we have already started seeing such alliances.

We, Pakatan Harapan, were betrayed by people whom we considered colleagues and allies.

We were stabbed in the back by leaders who valued power more than the welfare of this country or its people.

We trusted political leaders who were quietly planning to overthrow a democratically elected government and rip apart the plural fabric of Malaysia.

But there is still time. The ruling elite can still do the right thing by throwing their support behind Anwar.

You can still honour the will of the people.

Muhyiddin must know that if elected to power, he will not have the moral legitimacy to rule the country and its people.

His will remain an illegitimate government. And Muhyiddin would have failed the people even before he started.

Charles Santiago MP FOR KLANG

Media statement by Charles Santiago in Klang on Saturday, 29th February 2020