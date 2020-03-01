In 2018 the people decided, in 2020 the MPs decided

Malaysians have learnt a lot this past week, myself included.

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was sworn in as the eighth Prime Minister of Malaysia today. I would like to congratulate him the way I would congratulate one who has just won a race on equal footing.

Unfortunately, his success was not based on a level playing field. It was a result of the treachery and betrayal of certain Members of Parliament who unashamedly deserted the very platform they campaigned on just less than two years ago to win the votes of the people.

I know some of them personally. The next time we meet would be an embarrassing affair as I do not know where they will hide themselves in shame.

But then again, these guys had the audacity to do what they did. I’m sure they will find a way to put up a “righteous” stance. True politicians, I suppose.

But Malaysia does not need true politicians today. Malaysians need honest, principled servants to heal the nation of the unimaginable damage inflicted on it by the Barisan Nasional.

Can we count on the 20-odd MPs involved in that infamous “Sheraton move” to deliver such reforms?

Obviously not. They have brought back the very people the Rakyat voted out two years ago. This is unforgivable.

But I believe there is a blessing in disguise from this episode.

It is that we now know who the traitors are. We now know for certain who are willing to stoop so low to allow the corrupt back and reject the will of the people.

I also believe that PH will be back.

And I’m so grateful to know now who must not be in it then.

Ramkarpal Singh CHAIRMAN, DAP NATIONAL LEGAL BUREAU & MP FOR BUKIT GELUGOR

Media statement by Ramkarpal Singh in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, 1st March 2020