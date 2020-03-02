The prosecution’s application to cite Ahmad Zahid Hamidi for contempt of court is a correct decision

The prosecution’s application to cite Ahmad Zahid Hamidi for contempt of court is a correct decision in light of the Prime Minister Office’s confirmation that there was no meeting scheduled today with political leaders, the ground used by Zahid’s counsel in seeking an adjournment for his trial today.

Deputy public prosecutor Raja Rozela Raja Toran must be commended for initiating the move although Zahid has informed the court that he would produce a letter from the PMO tomorrow explaining that there was in fact such a meeting.

Contempt of court is a very serious matter and can result in penal consequences.

It must be further noted that Zahid’s counsel, Hisyam Teh Poh Teik, a senior counsel had initially informed the court of Zahid’s said meeting which was later contradicted by the said PMO statement.

It is for the PMO to now issue the said letter confirming the said purported meeting which Zahid has undertaken to produce tomorrow and for the judge to evaluate its veracity.

In the event such a letter is produced and there is doubt as to its veracity, the learned judge can summon the maker of the said letter to court for an explanation to clear any doubts that may arise therefrom.

The matter can not be taken lightly and must be seriously dealt with as it concerns the rule of law which must be upheld.

Ramkarpal Singh CHAIRMAN, DAP NATIONAL LEGAL BUREAU & MP FOR BUKIT GELUGOR

