Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin should call an urgent meeting in Parliament now in the public interest to determine if he commands the majority of the House as there are doubts as to whether he does

The adjournment of the sitting of Parliament which was scheduled next week is expected, probably for the reason that a new cabinet needs to be set up and the new ministers require time to prepare themselves for the sitting.

This is provided for under Rule 11(3) of the Parliament Standing Orders which states:

“(3) If, during an adjournment of the House, it is represented to Tuan Yang di-Pertua by the Prime Minister that the public interest requires that the House should meet at an earlier date than that to which the House was adjourned, Tuan Yang di-Pertua shall give notice thereof forthwith and the House shall meet at the time stated in such notice. The business set down for that day shall be appointed by the Prime Minister and notice thereof shall be circulated not later than the time of meeting.”

That a cabinet needs to be set up should not be used as an excuse by the PM to ignore the pressing question of whether he enjoys the majority in Parliament and a date should be fixed for all MPs to meet in Parliament for the said purpose. Other business of Parliament can be adjourned to May.

Only the PM has the power to call for such a meeting pursuant to the Rule above and as such, I call upon Muhyiddin to do so immediately.

Ramkarpal Singh CHAIRMAN, DAP NATIONAL LEGAL BUREAU & MP FOR BUKIT GELUGOR

Media statement by Ramkarpal Singh in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, 4th March 2020