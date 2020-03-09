UMNO Deputy President Mohamad Hassan should also investigate newly-minted Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhydin Yassin for abuse of power if he wants to investigate me for his false allegations

UMNO Deputy President Mohamad Hassan should also investigate newly-minted Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhydin Yassin for abuse of power if he wants to investigate me for his false allegations, that I was responsible for the increase in our government’s direct debts, sold off national assets as well as Tabung Haji’s assets.

The sale of national assets is not within the purview of the Ministry of Finance and I played no part in any decisions made by Khazanah Nasional Bhd, where I am not even a director. Even Petronas is not under the purview of the Ministry of Finance.

Any increase in the government’s direct debts must be approved by Cabinet. If I am to be investigated, then Tan Sri Muhyddin should also be investigated, since he was also a Cabinet member that approved the increase in government’s direct debt.

Further the increase in government’s direct debts is required to continue infrastructure projects initiated by the BN government as well as the PH government’s refusal to continue BN’s wrongful practice of hiding some of these government’s debt in off-balance sheet financing. For Mohamad Hassan to continue UMNO’s lies that I am responsible for Tabung Haji’s financial malaise is an attempt to play up racial sentiments.

The then Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusor Rawa had confirmed that he was in charge of Tabung Haji, and I had not attended any meetings or made any decisions relating to Tabung Haji. The only role I played was to support an injection of nearly RM20 billion in government guarantees to rescue and save Tabung Haji. And yet I am accused of everything that is wrong with Tabung Haji.

Whilst lying has always been part of UMNO’s culture, by targeting me when Mohamad Hassan knows that I am not the decision-maker, shows that UMNO and Perikatan Nasional has no intention of uniting the country but will continue to divide the country by relying on racial and religious sentiments. Clearly unlike Perikatan Nasional, Pakatan Harapan is the only governing coalition that seeks to represent and work for all Malaysians, regardless race, religion, background or geography.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Monday, 9th March 2020