The Chief Minister must be more proactive in handling the Melaka Water issue

I refer to the statement by the new Chief Minister of Melaka, Sulaiman Md Ali, during his visit to the Durian Tunggal Dam on 11 March 2020.

Indeed, the water issue in Melaka requires the full attention of the government, and the Chief Minister’s concern on this issue is most welcomed.

Jernih Dam

Sulaiman mentioned that RM200 million has been approved to build the new Jernih Dam. This is nothing new as it has been initiated by the Pakatan Harapan government as soon as we took over the administration in 2018. For the record, the Jernih Dam project was stopped in 2017, but the Pakatan Harapan government decided in 2018 to resume the project because of the urgency and public interest.

The current Chief Minister should monitor and ensure that the project proceeds immediately without any further delays.

I also urge the Chief Minister to ensure that there will be a suitable water treatment plant for the Jernih Dam. This dam is expected to complete around 2023, but if there is no suitable or new water treatment plant, the water from Empangan Jernih cannot be used.

Additional allocation of RM250 million

Sulaiman also referred to the RM250 million allocation requested from the Federal Government. This is to enable an additional of 220 million litres per day of water to be bought from Johor.

This initiative is also not new because it was the outcome of the meeting between the former Chief Minister, Adly Zahari, with the former Minister of Finance, Lim Guan Eng, in Putrajaya on 18 February 2020. At the meeting, the Minister of Finance has pledged full support to the state government to ensure that the water issue in Melaka can be resolved.

We now have a new federal government. It is better, therefore, for Sulaiman to get confirmation from the new Minister of Finance on whether or not this RM250 million allocation will still happen or not.

Additionally, this project will take 1-2 years to complete because it requires infrastructure construction such as pipes and pump house.

Water purchase from Johor did not stop

The Chief Minister also mentioned that Melaka is still buying raw water from Johor, at 220 million litres per day from Sungai Gerisik.

This statement is most welcomed because his fellow party member, Idris Haron, has previously issued a statement last month saying that the state government has stopped purchasing water from Johor.

The statement has created a lot of confusion among the people and industry. Now, it has been confirmed that Idris Haron’s statement was utterly irresponsible.

More initiatives required

In short, the matters announced by Sulaiman are not new as they have been initiated by the Pakatan Harapan government since 2018.

Furthermore, there are many other initiatives that are underway. These include the Sungai Kesang diversion project, upgrading works on the Merlimau water treatment plant, and cloud seeding operations. These initiatives should also be continued by the current government.

The Chief Minister should also take more proactive steps since this a new state government. I would expect him to inform the public what is his own vision and overall plans to address the water issue, especially in the short term.

As a suggestion, I urge the Chief Minister and new government to follow up on a few other potential projects that the Pakatan Harapan government were working on.

The first project involves the raw water in Tasik Biru, Jasin. The federal government is currently carrying out an Off-river Storage (ORS) project in the area, but it will take another 3-4 years to complete. Therefore, the current government can take short-term steps to pump the water from Tasik Biru to existing dams. This is important to ensure that the water supply problem does not reoccur later on in the year.

The second project involves a new ORS in Pondoi. This project will enable additional water storage during the raining season, and the water can be released during the dry season to the existing dams through Sungai Melaka. This ORS project can also help alleviate flooding in Alor Gajah and Kesidang during the raining season because the water will be diverted and storage in the upstream.

Khoo Poay Tiong MP FOR KOTA MELAKA

Media statement by Khoo Poay Tiong in Malacca on Friday, 13th March 2020