Wash your hands regularly and don’t make fun of the virus

It is disturbing to see numerous jokes being made about the Corona virus (Covid-19) on the internet. I find it appalling as it has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO) recently and is a matter that cannot be taken lightly.

At the time of writing, there are 135,831 cases with 4,990 deaths and 70,427 who have recovered.

There is no doubt that Covid-19 is a serious threat and every effort must be taken to educate people as to how to contain and avoid it.

Fake news as to its spread can also make matters worse and cause unnecessary concern amongst the people. For example, rumours of a case in my constituency at Bandar Baru Air Itam was confirmed to have been fake but panic could have arisen as a result.

Covid-19 is a a serious issue and the government must outline its measures publicly as to how we should deal with it.

As a Member of Parliament, I feel it is my duty to advise the public of ways to avoid the virus. According to WHO guidelines, they include:

Wash your hands frequently.

Maintain social distancing.

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth.

Practice respiratory hygiene.

If you have fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical care early.

Stay informed and follow advice given by your healthcare provider.

Stay at home if you begin to feel unwell, even with mild symptoms such as headache and slight runny nose, until you recover.

If you develop fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical advice promptly as this may be due to a respiratory infection or other serious condition. Call in advance and tell your provider of any recent travel or contact with travelers.

We should all play our part to prevent the spread of the disease and the Health Ministry must engage with the people, perhaps digitally, to create awareness of the same and advise them of ways to avoid it.

Be careful and stay safe.

Ramkarpal Singh CHAIRMAN, DAP NATIONAL LEGAL BUREAU & MP FOR BUKIT GELUGOR

Media statement by Ramkarpal Singh in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, 13th March 2020