I have instructed my lawyers to file an action of defamation against a national UMNO Youth leader as well as supporters of BN, UMNO and PAS who spread false news against me and my son. A national UMNO Youth leader using the name, “Papa Azri”, had started off this malicious lie by stating that I flew to Singapore on 29 February, after my son was hauled up at Singapore Airport for bringing in RM2 million cash without proper declaration.

This news then went viral through the BN and UMNO support groups, especially their internet websites. Even the Media Chinese International Limited(MCIL) got into the act, in their enthusiasm to drive the knife in against a PH leader, when one of their newspapers published the news without any professional verification. MCIL comprises Sin Chew Daily, Guang Ming, China Press and Nanyang.

The Inspector-General of Police has denied the reports of the arrest of my son and me flying to Singapore as false. I was in Kuala Lumpur the whole day of 29th February trying to defend the mandate of the rakyat in the 2018 general elections and uphold a democratically elected government. I hope that the police can take stern action and arrest the perpetrators of such false news that hurt innocent lives, to protect innocent Malaysians.

My family is furious for such shameless targeting of our innocent children, who are not in politics. Will UMNO act against their leaders and supporters for such unethical, immoral and illegal conduct? Will the new unelected government also act against such unethical, immoral and illegal behaviour?

Clearly the new unelected government is trying to hide their inability to manage both the current economic and health crisis by using such repulsive tactics against an innocent soft target such as my son. This is not the first time that my son has been targeted by Papa Azri. He had previously also made a false allegation against my other son, of sexually assaulting his female classmate and even showed a photograph of the female victim, which was a chess champion from Hong Kong who had never met my son.

Reading many of the social media posts by their supporters which uses disgusting racial sentiments shows that the new government is clearly a government that does not seek to represent all Malaysians and all communities in accordance with the Federal Constitution. What is most distressing is that there are mainstream media such as the MCIL that not only condones but participates in such fake news. That the MCIL is anti-PH is an open secret but to still want to target a PH leader is this manner shows that they are still celebrating the fall of the PH government.

Their readers clearly understand how it is like to be bullied with lies and threats. But for the MCIL to do likewise is not professional journalism but also a form of bullying against soft targets, a classic exercise of “bullying the weak and fear the evil”. As a PH political leader, I expect to face such bullying of lies, falsehoods and threats from my opponents. But my political opponents who are now in power, have shown themselves without any shame, bereft of moral or humane values and upbringing by mercilessly targeting my innocent children.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, 15th March 2020