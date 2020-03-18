DAP 54th Anniversary Message by DAP Secretary-General and MP for Bagan Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on 18th March 2020

54 years ago on 18 March 1966, DAP was born to give birth to new burst of freedom, justice, integrity, equitable economic prosperity and democracy for all Malaysians regardless of demography or geography. From our humble beginnings as an opposition party, DAP fought the lonely battle buttressed and supported only by these ideals, ideas and principles.

For decades DAP faced trials and tribulations to win the hearts and minds of the rakyat through peaceful constitutional means. Many of our leaders lost their liberty, economic livelihood and even faced public ridicule for supporting a “lost cause” like DAP against the oppression, repression and suppression of the then BN government.

But DAP leaders and members persevered and soldiered on in our belief that the cause of Malaysians is greater than each one of us individually. We set our sights to be the best opposition party in Malaysian history, then a party in government and to be part of the best government. And we succeeded beyond all expectations not just in the state of Penang but also at the Federal government level.

Yes, we have lost power to an unelected government after winning the 2018 general elections. It is a travesty of justice that the winners become the losers and the losers become the winners. We have lost our positions but never our principles. We have lost power but never our loyalty to right against wrong. We have lost the government but not lost the trust of the rakyat.

This belief in people’s power determining our nation’s destiny drives us to reclaim the people’s government. Remember this, as the country faces crisis after crisis following the replacement of a popularly elected government:- as long as we have not lost our health, our hope and our faith in each other, the people shall unite to return power to the people’s choice and not the rejects.

In the meantime, we face an urgent economic and Covid-19 pandemic health crisis. With the nationwide enforcement of Movement Restriction Order beginning today 18 March 2020 until 31 March 2020, I hope that Malaysians will remain calm and stay united to face this ordeal together.

The most affected groups are the working class, the B40, small and medium businesses. As industries shut down, businesses may close shop workers may lose their income. As Malaysia imposes a travel ban, the 300,000 Malaysians who travel daily to Singapore to work will be adversely affected.

One of the last tasks of the Pakatan Harapan government was to prepare a RM20 billion economic stimulus package. We hope that the measures can be implemented quickly, especially an immediate 3 month-loan moratorium for affected businesses and assistance to workers. For the 300,000 Malaysians working in Singapore, the government should offer a financial lifeline for them now.

It is heartening that at least now, because of Pakatan Harapan’s policy, Malaysians are protected by MySalam free insurance which was expanded in February 2020 to also cover medical conditions resulting from Covid-19. The Bantuan Sara Hidup scheduled for May 2020 has been brought forward to March 2020. Further workers can opt to contribute 4% less of their EPF contributions, at 7% instead of 11%.

For Malaysians who had no choice but to travel during these difficult times, at least they can now pay 18% lower toll rates on highways managed by PLUS all over the country, implemented by PH on 1 February 2020. Motorcyclists travelling on the two Penang Bridges and the Johor-Singapore Second Link do not need to pay toll anymore.

I hope these legacies of Pakatan Harapan government will ease the burdens of ordinary Malaysians, while we await the new government’s additional action to save Malaysian businesses and 15 million workers.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

