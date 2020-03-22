Penang Lawan Covid-19 campaign a very very difficult task

When I accepted Penang Chief Minister’s appointment to be part of the Penang Lawan Covid-19 campaign, I know it will be a very very difficult task.

My team and I spend more than 12 hours daily, working mostly in isolation to plan, execute and manage the situation in Penang.

The Chief Minister from the onset has committed that the State Government will continue to function to ensure the safety, security and welfare of the people.

He has been very transparent, with his daily message broadcasted live to Penangites via Fb Live.

He carefully articulated his strategy and reported back to the public on the latest situations and actions taken.

He was also very frank about what he or the state has yet to achieve and are working towards achieving, for example the procurement of face masks.

This is a new scenario, everyone is confused, everyone is worried, but our CM’s calm leadership provided a sense of direction and stability.

We need alot of wisdom to allocate and reallocate resources with the limitations we are facing and in face of public pressure. I encourage you to read CM’s daily message on 22 March 2020 to see how his strategy is unfolding. (Link here: https://penanglawancovid19.com/news/23)

Anyway, back to work. We are working on the details of RM20 million Penang state stimulus package which CM announced last week as well as to put the system in place for a post-31 March Penang.

Steven Sim Chee Keong MP FOR BUKIT MERTAJAM

Media statement by Steven Sim Chee Keong in Bukit Mertajam on Sunday, 22nd March 2020