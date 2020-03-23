Let’s stand united as Malaysians in this fight against COVID-19

The latest death toll reported at the Penang General Hospital as of yesterday brings the number of deaths related to the Covid-19 pandemic to 10 in Malaysia. As of today more than a 1000 people are now suspected to be infected and admitted in hospitals all over the nation.

At a time when our nation is gripped with fear and struggling to contain the spread of this virus Malaysians must realise that this COVID 19 doesn’t discriminate any race or religion or age. In short all Malaysians regardless of their ethnicity and age are vulnerable. This is not the time to play politics and certainly not the time to spread fake news.

I had on the 22nd of March 2020 come across a Facebook page called “Emma Harith” which has spread fake news and made claims that the former Minister of Finance YB Lim Guan Eng had imported face masks worth 5 million ringgit into our country before the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government.

This facebook posting further claims that the YB Lim Guan Eng and the DAP (Democratic Action Party) had deliberately hidden the face masks imported from China and that the DAP is only now beginning to sell the face masks to the public. This is a very irresponsible thing to do right now. It is a very serious allegation. It is also defamatory.

I wish to state categorically here that these allegations are not true, false, baseless and intended to create hatred towards the DAP and its leaders. These allegations can also cause riots in Malaysia now especially at a time when our beloved country and its people are facing a serious health crisis which has brought Malaysia to grinding halt.

I have on the 22nd of March 2020 lodged a police report at the Jelutong police station and I hope that the police will act swiftly and take stern action against this facebook account holder “Emma Harith” to stop her from continuing to spread this fake news.

I also urge the authorities especially the police and the Multimedia and Communications Commission to be vigilant about the spread of similar fake news on social media and to take immediate steps to clamp down on the spread of such news. Once again I appeal to all Malaysians to heed the government’s advise and to put aside all our differences and stand together as Malaysians in this fight against Covid-19!

Sanisvara Nethaji Rayer a/l Rajaji MP FOR JELUTONG

Media statement by Sanisvara Nethaji Rayer a/l Rajaji in Penang on Monday, 23rd March 2020