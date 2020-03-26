Save the vegetable from going to waste!

I call upon DBKL, the Majlis Keselamatan Negara (MKN) and possibly other government agencies to step in to prevent hundreds of tonnes of vegetables and other raw food from being dumped and going to waste, as reported in the media today [1].

In a time of restricted movement and scarcity, such a situation should not be allowed to happen. The food supply chain must not be allowed to break. Prices are going to start climbing if there is a shortage of vegetables in the market. This is going to affect the B40 the worst.

DBKL is right to control movement and enforce social distancing in the current wholesale market. But this should not be at the expense of food going to waste. We need to open up new spaces for vegetable wholesale to allow distribution to happen whilst maintaining social distancing among workers.

There are many multipurpose halls, open air car parks and stadiums that are not in used during this period of MCO, and they can’t be converted into a makeshift wholesale market. I also call upon the MKN to direct the necessary agencies to assist in this endeavour, if necessary, for the well being of the rakyat.

Rajiv Rishyakaran SA FOR BUKIT GASING

Media statement by Rajiv Rishyakaran in Petaling Jaya on Thursday, 26th March 2020