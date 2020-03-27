Eight grim milestone in last 24 hours in invisible global war against Covid-19 virus which could last 12 – 18 months and alter national lives and international relations

The past 24 hours saw eight grim milestones in the invisible global war against Covid-19 virus which could last 12 – 18 months and which will alter national lives and international relations, viz:
Although the United States has become epicentre of the Covid-19 pandemic, Italy will overtake China today to become the second country with the highest number of confirmed cases (Italy was yesterday third in the world with 80,589 confirmed cases).
It is only after reading an article in The Atlantic publication, entitled “How the Pandemic Will End” that I have a better understanding of the Covid-19 pandemic and social distancing,
the rationale behind the Movement Control Order (MC), which has been extended to April 14.
The science writer, Ed Yong, said that as long as the virus persists somewhere, until a vaccine is invented which is expected to take 12 – 18 months, there’s a chance that one infected traveller will reignite fresh sparks in countries which have already extinguished their fires, which would include not only China, South Korea, Singapore but also Malaysia.
He envisaged three possible “endgames” for the Covid-19 pandemic, but regarded as the most likely scenario one where Covid-19 will be “a lingering part of life” for at least a year, if not much longer.
He wrote:
“If the current round of social-distancing measures works, the pandemic may ebb enough for things to return to a semblance of normalcy. Offices could fill and bars could bustle. Schools could reopen and friends could reunite. But as the status quo returns, so too will the virus. This doesn’t mean that society must be on continuous lockdown until 2022. But ‘we need to be prepared to do multiple periods of social distancing,’ says Stephen Kissler of Harvard.”
With a better understanding of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Prime Minister, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin should ensure that there is firm but flexible and even nimble strategy to deal both with the health and economic aspects of the coronavirus outbreak and that this will be the inspiring spirit behind the Prime Minister’s comprehensive economic rescue package to restart the economic engine of the country at the first available opportunity!