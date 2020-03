The focus of State and Federal Governments all over the country should be the quick and efficient implementation of their stimulus packages

As such, Opposition MPs and state assemblyperson must be roped in to ensure smooth transfer of aid to their constituency.

I offer to assist the implementation of aid to Bukit Mertajam’s people.

Steven Sim Chee Keong MP FOR BUKIT MERTAJAM

Media comment by Steven Sim Chee Keong in Bukit Mertajam on Saturday, 28th March 2020